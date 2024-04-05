Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 489 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,799,000 after buying an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

