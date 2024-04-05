Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 64,852 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 431.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,852 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 306,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $32.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

