Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

