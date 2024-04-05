Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $384.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

