Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

