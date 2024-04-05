Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

VCSH stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

