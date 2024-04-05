Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,243,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $133.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $30.34.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

