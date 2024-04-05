Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,140,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 487,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,452,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

