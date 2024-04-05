Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 1.8% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $54.91 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

