Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,889 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $78.73 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.