Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 86.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 207,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1504 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

