Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,432 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

