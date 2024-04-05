Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

