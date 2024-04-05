Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 256,306 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,306 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.79% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEED. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

