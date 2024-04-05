Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock worth $1,696,559,224. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,668,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $479.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.