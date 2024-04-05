Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $59.94. 2,263,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 19,879,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The firm has a market cap of $481.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 780,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,393,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 780,726 shares in the company, valued at $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,559,224. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

