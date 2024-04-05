Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIS. Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.13.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,673,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

