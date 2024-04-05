Wanchain Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $68.53 million and $3.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00025033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,823,206 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.