Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.84. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

