Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $442.26

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $442.26 and last traded at $441.50, with a volume of 66766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Get Watsco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Watsco

Watsco Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.