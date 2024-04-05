Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 88,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 907,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WVE shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $715.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of -1.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $16,228,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 933,688 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

