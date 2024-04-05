Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Ashley Krongold Sells 200,000 Shares

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Krongold sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.21), for a total transaction of A$680,800.00 ($442,077.92).
Weebit Nano Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Weebit Nano Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weebit Nano
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Weebit Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weebit Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.