Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $32.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,615. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 469,421 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,016,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 799,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

