Wells Fargo & Company Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $117.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

