Wells Fargo & Company Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $127.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $158.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $2,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,162,305.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,436 shares of company stock valued at $106,793,406 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

