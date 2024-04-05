Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $980.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $930.00 to $980.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $826.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $951.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $480.45 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $922.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $773.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,173,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

