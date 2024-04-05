Wells Fargo & Company Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $290.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

Charter Communications stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.20. The company had a trading volume of 175,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.80. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $267.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,200,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

