Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

