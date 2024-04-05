William Blair Comments on Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accelerate Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AXDX. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AXDX opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 520,656 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 220,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

