Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 1,012,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,679,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,629,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,502,000 after acquiring an additional 157,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $308,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352,609 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,906,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,047,000 after buying an additional 66,337 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

