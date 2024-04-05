X3 (NASDAQ:PBTS) Shares Up 1.9%

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 260,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 179,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

X3 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X3 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in X3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X3 during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in X3 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in X3 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

X3 Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

