Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 3.2%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.29. Approximately 64,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 411,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 157,173 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

