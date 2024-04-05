Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group
In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
