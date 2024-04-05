Zacks Research Comments on Essential Utilities, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.3 %

WTRG opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.