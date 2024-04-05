Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $1,115,307.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 564,805 shares in the company, valued at $49,109,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,011 shares of company stock valued at $46,107,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

