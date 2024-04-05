Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Five Below in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIVE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $163.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.39. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.