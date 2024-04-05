Zacks Research Weighs in on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

ESPR opened at $3.11 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

