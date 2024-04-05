ZClassic Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $878,827.16 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00070182 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

