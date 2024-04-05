Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.17. Zeta Global shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 428,005 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after acquiring an additional 370,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,870 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

