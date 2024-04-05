Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 1,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.
Zhongsheng Group Trading Up 2.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zhongsheng Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.