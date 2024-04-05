Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 2,742,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,833. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

