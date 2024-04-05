Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZION. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.84.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $41.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,468,000 after purchasing an additional 745,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

