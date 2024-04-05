Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.53. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

