Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.70 and its 200-day moving average is $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

