Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,434,000 after buying an additional 151,854 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of ZM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. 1,102,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,369. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $71,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,529.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,410. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

