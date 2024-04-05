Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Shares Up 9.7%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 3,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.
