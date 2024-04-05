ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.