10,139 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $29,108,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $17,232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 175.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 124,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $10,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.69.

ARCB stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $149.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.07%.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

