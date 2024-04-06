11,332 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Purchased by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IYJ stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,496 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

