115,764 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Acquired by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

